Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

