Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Inuvo by 15.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

