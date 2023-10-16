StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.28 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.