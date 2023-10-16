StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
