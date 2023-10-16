StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

