América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMX. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 663,904 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

