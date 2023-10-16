Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2,613.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Community Financial by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

