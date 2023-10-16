Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

