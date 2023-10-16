Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

