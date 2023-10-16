LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.64.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

