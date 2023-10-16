Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.