Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Maggie Buggie Buys 10,229 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Buggie bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.42 ($12,269.79).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.16) on Monday. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £549.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.72).

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

