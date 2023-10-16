Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.