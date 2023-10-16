Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

