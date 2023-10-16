Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Stories
