Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 22.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 97.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

