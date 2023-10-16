Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. On average, analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

