MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

