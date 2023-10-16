MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.17.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics
In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.