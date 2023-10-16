MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

