Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

