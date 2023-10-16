Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $453,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

