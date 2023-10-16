Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

NYSE SWX opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -75.38%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

