Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

