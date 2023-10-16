StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

