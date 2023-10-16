CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of CNMD opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

