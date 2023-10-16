Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Featured Stories
