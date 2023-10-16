Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

