First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First of Long Island by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 169.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

