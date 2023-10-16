Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

