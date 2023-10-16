Trio Petroleum Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 16th (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of Trio Petroleum’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Trio Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $0.46 on Monday. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum
Trio Petroleum Company Profile
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
