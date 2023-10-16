Trio Petroleum Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 16th (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of Trio Petroleum’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TPET opened at $0.46 on Monday. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

