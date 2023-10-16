Mueller Industries Stock to Split on Friday, October 20th (NYSE:MLI)

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLI opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

