Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. 52,925,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

