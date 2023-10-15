Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $605.19 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,491,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

