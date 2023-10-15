Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

