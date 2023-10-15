Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $267.94 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.53 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

