Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,112,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

