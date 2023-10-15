AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

