Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $183.56. 2,245,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.83 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

