Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $229,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.83. 4,603,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

