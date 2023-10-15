AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 825.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 251.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

