EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

