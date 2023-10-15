PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

