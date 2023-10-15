Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $242.41 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

