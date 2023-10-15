Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,206,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

DHR stock opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

