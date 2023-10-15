McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

