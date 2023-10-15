Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

