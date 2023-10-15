Socha Financial Group LLC Has $32.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 17.0% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

