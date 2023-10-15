Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 565 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

