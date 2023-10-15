Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $417.71 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,231,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,545,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $417,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

