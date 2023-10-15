Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.63 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $84.35 during trading hours on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

