Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,021,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,021,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Walt Disney worth $446,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS remained flat at $84.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

