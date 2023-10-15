Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. 2,245,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.83 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

