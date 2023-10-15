Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $396.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.02 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

