Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 137,325 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 34,127,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

