Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,554,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.7% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

